ELLISBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — Parts of 1-81 Northbound are closed due to a traffic incident caused by heavy snow.

Law enforcement agencies have closed down all lanes on I-81 Northbound at Exit 40 and Exit 41 due to a jack-knifed tractor-trailer in the Town of Ellisburg. This occurred at 8:25 a.m. on February 15.

This was also confirmed by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office which posted photos of the snow on its Facebook. The photos depicted blinding conditions and a snow-covered highway.

A special weather statement remains active for southern Jefferson County and the Tug Hill Plateau as a heavy snow band will continue to hit the region throughout the morning.

ABC50 will continue to provide updates on this closure as they are released.