WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Parts of Court and Coffeen streets will be closed in the City of Watertown on Thursday.

Court Street will be closed between the two entrances to Marshall Place and Coffeen Street will be closed between Court Street and Massey Street, as stated in a press release from the City’s Planning and Community Development Department.

This closure is to accommodate construction work for Watertown’s ongoing Downtown Revitalization Initiative that, according to the Planning Department, will improve pedestrian safety and comfort along Court Street and other areas.

Officials are encouraging nonlocal traffic to seek alternate routes, such as the Black River Parkway or Arenal Street. Local traffic on Court Street will be directed to use Marshall Place as a detour.

However, officials confirmed that Court Street between Public Square and Marshall Place will remain open for access to businesses. The public parking lot will also remain open and available for use.

Traffic control will be established by installing temporary barricades, and signage and having on-site flagmen throughout the project.

The City said it anticipates these streets will reopen by late afternoon on Thursday, September 29.