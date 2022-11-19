NATURAL BRIDGE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson County has been buried under feet of snow, according to new snowfall reports from the National Weather Service.

The most recent snowfall report from the National Weather Service Buffalo confirmed that as of 7:30 a.m. on November 19, Natural Bridge has received 72 inches of snow.

This was the third-highest amount of snow logged in New York State following the massive lake effect snow storm that hit the eastern Lake Ontario region. Orchard Park and Hamburg in Erie County received 77 and 73.7 inches respectively.

Additional snowfall reports from Jefferson County are included below:

Natural Bridge: 72.3 inches

Watertown: 57.4 inches

Fort Drum: 54 inches

West Carthage: 47 inches

Copenhagen: 40 inches

The full report can be found on the National Weather Service’s website.