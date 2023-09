WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – A paving project will close part of Morrison Street in the City of Watertown on Thursday, September 7.

The project started at 7 a.m. and is slated to be completed by the close of business on Thursday.

The street will be shut down from Burdick Street to Alexandria Avenue. Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes during construction. If in this area, motorists should exercise extreme caution when encountering work crews and work zones.