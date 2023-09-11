OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) – A couple part of Ogdensburg are under a boil water advisory.

The warning is for the 200 block of Williams Street, as well as the 500 to 700 blocks of Lisbon Street The 200 block of Dearborn Street also falls under the advisory.

Ogdensburg city officials say water valve replacement at the intersection of Dearborn & Lisbon streets have left little to no water pressure. This increases the chance that untreated water and harmful microbes can enter your water.

Harmful microbes in drinking water can cause diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches, or other symptoms and may pose a special health risk for infants, some elderly, and people with severely compromised immune systems.

Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, and preparing food until further notice.