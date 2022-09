LAWRENCE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Parts of Route 11 in St. Lawrence County closed Wednesday morning.

This took places at 7 a.m. on September 21 and included both lanes of Route 11 between County Route 49 and County Route 55.

According to officials, the closure was due to a crash in downed wires in the roadway in the Town of Lawrence.

As of 9 a.m., the road had yet to be reopened.