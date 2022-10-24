WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Part of South Massey Street in Watertown will be closed early this week, according to a press release from the Department of Public Works.

DPW crews began paving South Massey Street on Monday, October 24, from Greensview Drive to the City limits, the press release said.

DPW confirmed that lane closures will occur throughout the duration of the project.

Public Works crews will follow standard protocol to establish traffic control, including the installation of temporary barricades and signage.

Motorists are urged to use alternate routes on Monday and Tuesday. If in the area, DPW says motorists should use extreme caution.

Work is expected to be complete by 4 p.m. on Tuesday, October 25.