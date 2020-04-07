Pastor clears up confusion after Easter Sunday Service postcards hit North Country households

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Amid the coronavirus epidemic, some churches have come into the spotlight for not following social distancing guidelines and encouraging parishioners to gather for service in person.

With Easter Sunday approaching, concerns are growing regarding people gathering in crowds and not practicing social distancing. Pastor Aaron Goetzinger of Redemption Lutheran Church spoke with ABC50’s Alex Hazard to clear up some confusion after postcards from the church were mailed to North Country households inviting residents to Easter Sunday Service.

He said the postcard was planned back in February to be mailed in March and that by the time the social distancing guidelines were set in place in the North Country, there was no way to stop the postcard from going out.

He said the church is still celebrating Easter, just not in person. The church hasn’t held gatherings for approximately three weeks and will be celebrating Easter online.

The church decided in March to suspend activities and worship services until further notice. They are now offering everything online via live streams of bible studies and sermons in an effort to keep people connected while maintaining the health and safety of all. The church is offering online games to encourage everyone to stay connected with each other and the church.

Pastor Goetzinger said he has been using zoom calls to check in on parishioners. A notice has been posted on the church’s website regarding online services.

