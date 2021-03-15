Patient visitation permitted at River Hospital starting Monday

ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWTI) — River Hospital announced Monday that it will be expanded patient visitations under new guidelines.

River Hospital will now allow one scheduled visitor per day for patients on the Acute/Swing Bed Unit and Ambulatory Surgery Unit. These visitations will be permitted starting March 15, 2021, and by prior arrangement with Nursing Staff.

Additionally, patients attending scheduled appointments or receiving emergency services will also be accompanied by one support person starting Monday.

“Throughout the last year, the importance of access to local healthcare has become more evident than ever and how important it is to be comforted by loved ones during times of illness,” stated River Hospital Chief Nursing Officer Arminda Hunter. “We recognize how essential it is to have a support system close for patient care and are pleased to be able to improve this connectivity for our patients.”

According to River Hospital, all visitors will be screened for temperatures and COVID-19 related symptoms, as well as mask wearing and hand hygiene.

River Hospital’s visitor guidelines are listed below:

All visitors must be greater than 18 years of age except in rare exceptions as determined by the hospital.

Visits must be scheduled and are limited to four hours per day per patient.

Visitors are limited to one person at a time.

Visitors must wear appropriate personal protective equipment

Additionally, exceptions remain in place from initial Department of Health guidelines. These exceptions include:

The support person is essential in assisting with the care of the patient. Two support persons may be designated, but only one can be present at a time.

End of life situations, patient/family members may designate two support persons, but only one can be present at any time. The only exception being if the end of life patient is the parent of a minor child, then one adult and the minor child may be present at the bedside.

Legal representation is required.

Updated guidelines were issued by River Hospital administration on March 15, 2021.