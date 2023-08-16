LYME, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Lyme Performing Arts Council hosts musical duo Paul Ferguson and DJ Rogers for the Monday Music on the Lake concert series.

The free concert will take place on Monday, August 28 and will begin at 6 p.m. at Bicentennial Park in Chaumont – if the weather is poor the concert will be moved to the Three Mile Bay Fire Hall at 8581 State Route 12E.

Attendees are reminded to bring their own lawn chairs to the event.

With 110 years of combined music experience, Paul Ferguson and DJ Rogers play classic hits from the ’50s, ’60s and ’70s. With both combining their vocal talents Ferguson plays the keyboard or bass and Rogers is on drums. The duo has shared the stage with Del Shannon, Jay & The American, Gladys Knight, Willie Nelson and George Jones.

Signs for parking at Bicentennial Park will be posted on Route 12E and Three Mile Bay Fire Department volunteers will be directing traffic. Food and beverages will be available for purchase, with the proceeds benefiting the fire department.

The Monday Music on the Lake concert series is made possible with support from a Northern New York Community Foundation Grant.