Paul Smith’s College and Arizona State University announce new partnership

PAUL SMITHS, N.Y. (WWTI) — Paul Smith’s College, famous for their education in the Adirondacks, has announced a new partnership for currently enrolled students.

Paul Smith’s will partner with the leading innovator for flexible course delivery options, Arizona State University.

University Students have access to hundreds of ASU online courses in fields ranging from science and engineering to humanities, art and design, as well as classes offered live through ASU Sync.

ASU Online typically runs in a 7.5-week format, with Fall A and B sessions. ASU Sync runs in a 15-week format.

“We are very pleased to join forces with Paul Smith’s in a program providing their students with access to hundreds of ASU Online courses,” said University Dean for Educational Initiatives and CEO of EdPlus at ASU Phil Regier. “We have been building this catalogue for over a decade, and believe our courses to be of the highest quality, and as rigorous as the same courses in a face-to-face setting.”

Following completion of a course or courses, students may request a transcript and have the credits applied toward their Paul Smith’s degree.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.