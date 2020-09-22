Paul Smith’s College receives five U.S. News Best Colleges awards

PAUL SMITHS, N.Y. (WWTI) — Five awards from the United State News and World Report’s 2021 Best Colleges were granted to Paul Smith’s College in the Adirondacks.

Paul Smith’s was recognized for their innovation, undergraduate teaching and social mobility by the annual report.

Specific awards are as followed:

2nd for Most Innovative School

3rd for Best Undergraduate Teaching

15th for Best Colleges for Veterans

27th for Regional Colleges, North

34th for Top Performers on Social Mobility

“The professors are one of a kind, truly want their students to succeed and will do anything to make that happen,” said Bethany Orvis, Collegiate FFA president and Student Government Association secretary. “They give us the best hands-on experiences and real-life situations to make sure we are prepared for the real world.”

Paul Smith’s stated that this years recognition marked the third consecutive year the college has ranked high in the Most Innovative category. According to U.S. News reflects innovative improvements across campus.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.