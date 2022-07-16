CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Grammy-award-winning pop and rock singer Paula Cole will be performing in Clayton at the end of July.

According to Clayton Opera House, Cole won the Grammy for Best New Artist of the Year in 1997 and has been nominated for seven other Grammys in her career. She is known for her album of originals, “Revolution,” and her second album and major-label debut, “This Fire,” including the hits “Where Have All the Cowboys Gone?” and “I Don’t Want to Wait.” Her most recent album is “American Quilt.”

Cole will hit the opera house stage at 7:30 p.m. on July 28. The doors will open at 7 p.m. and ticket prices range from $30 to $40 depending on the location of the seats.

Those interested in purchasing tickets can do so on the Clayton Opera House website, by calling the box office at 315-686-2200, or by walking up during box office hours. More information can be found here.