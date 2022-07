CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The village of Canton is notifying residents of paving that will be taking place on certain local streets.

According to the village, paving will begin at 8 a.m. on July 18. Paving will start on East Main at the end of College and also take place on Harrison Street.

Additionally, patching will be done on State Street, Stillman and Hammond. More information on things happening in the village can be found on the Canton website.