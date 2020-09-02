Paving projects throughout Jefferson County completed, including portions of 7 state highways

(WWTI) – Multiple paving projects across Jefferson County have been completed and have resurfaced portions of seven state highways, totaling 64 lane miles.

The work was done to improve travel and enhance safety along some of the North Country’s most vital connectors and boost access to businesses and recreational activities throughout the St. Lawrence River and Lake Ontario areas.

“As New York recovers from the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is absolutely critical that we continue to make investments in our infrastructure that keep people on the move and ensure the economic vitality of our state,” Governor Cuomo said. “These resurfacing projects will boost the North Country’s economy and make it easier for residents and visitors alike to experience the region’s picturesque landscape and exciting recreational activities.”

The paving projects in Jefferson County totaled $5 million and included:

16 lane miles of State Route 12 from the Watertown City Line to the intersection of State Routes 12 and 180 in the Town of Clayton.

10 lane miles of State Route 12F between the Village of Dexter in the Town of Hounsfield and the City of Watertown.

12 lane miles of State Route 126 between the City of Watertown and the intersection of State Route 126 and County Route 163 in the Town of Rutland.

10 lane miles of State Route 26 between the intersections of State Routes 26 and 37 in the Town of Theresa and the intersection of State Route 26 and County Route 192 at Browns Corners in the Town of Alexandria

10 lane miles of State Route 289 between the intersection of State Routes 289 and 193 in the Town of Ellisburg and the intersection of State Routes 289 and 178 in the Town of Adams.

Four lane miles of State Route 3 between the hamlet of Felts Mills and the intersection of State Route 3 and Wilton Road in the Town of Rutland.

Two lane miles of State Route 342 between the intersection of State Routes 342 and 37 and the intersection of State Route 342 and I-81 in the Town of Pamelia.

State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “Under Governor Cuomo’s leadership, New York is building back better and creating a more sustainable transportation system that keeps people on the move and promotes economic growth. Cost-efficient paving projects like these in Jefferson County are smart investments that enhance safety, benefiting North Country residents and businesses for years to come.”

Motorists are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver license.

