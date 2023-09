WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Portions of Barben Avenue and Holcomb Street in Watertown on Friday, September 8 due to paving.

Barben Avenue will be shut down from Richards Drive to Holcomb Street. Holcomb will be closed off from Barben to Chestnut Street.

The work is expected to be finished by the end of business on Friday. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area for the duration of the day.