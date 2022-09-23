WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — The Department of Defense has released its immediate and long-term economic plan for service members and their families.

This includes a pay raise for servicemembers.

According to Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, this will increase by 4.6% and will take effect on January 1, 2023.

Secretary Austin also directed the DoD to help secure affordable basic needs. This includes reviewing the prospective 2023 Basic Allowance for Housing, full funding of commissaries to cut prices at the register and paying service members the Basic Needs Allowance.

Additionally, for Permanent Change of Station moves, the DoD will increase the standard TLE maximum coverage from 10 to 14 days, increase the Dislocation Allowance for E-1 to E-5 servicemembers and continue improvements to Military OneSource online moving and housing tools.

The DoD was also directed to further strengthen support to families and enhance employment opportunities for military spouses.

The full memorandum issued by Secretary Austin can be read below: