TRENTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police in Marcy are investigating a fatal truck and pedestrian crash that occurred in the town of Trenton on April 24.

According to a press release from NYSP, just after midnight on April 24, a 2003 Ford pickup truck being operated by 45-year-old James J. Alsheimer from Cold Brook was traveling east on Route 365 when he struck a pedestrian who was walking in the roadway.

The pedestrian was identified as 47-year-old Michael W. Grems from Frankfort. Grems was pronounced dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation suggested that the victim was walking in the dark and unlighted roadway when he was struck. Alsheimer was evaluated at the scene by a State Police Drug Recognition Expert, who determined no alcohol or drug impairment. The investigation into the accident is ongoing.