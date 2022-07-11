WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A pedestrian was killed in a fatal accident in Watertown on Monday morning.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Deputies responded to Weaver Road in Watertown around 7 a.m. on July 11 for a report of an accident involving a car and a pedestrian. Police determined that a pedestrian was crossing the street when she was struck by a Toyota sedan traveling north.

The pedestrian was identified as 91-year-old Anges T. White who lived on Waver Road. White was pronounced dead at the scene.

The operator of the vehicle was not injured and called 911 after the collision. Police stated that no tickets have been issued and no charges have been filed at this time.

The investigation into the accident is ongoing. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Town of Watertown Fire, Town of Watertown Ambulance, City of Watertown Police, and the New York State Police.