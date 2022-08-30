A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

HAMMOND, N.Y. (WWTI) — The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a fatal vehicle and pedestrian crash in the Town of Hammond.

According to the Sherrif’s Office, this took place on State Route 12 in the Town of Hammond between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. on August 30.

The accident was in the vicinity of Calabogie Road and County Route 6 in the Chippewa Bay area.

The Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the pedestrian is deceased and is approximately six feet tall and was wearing dark clothing.

Those with information are asked to call the Detectives Division at 315-379-2360 with any information