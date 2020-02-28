Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Watertown remains hospitalized, condition improving

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – John M. Armstrong, the 68-year-old Watertown man who was struck by a vehicle earlier this week, remains hospitalized. According to a release from the City of Watertown Police Department, his condition is improving.

At approximately 7:24pm on February 26, police officers were called to the 400 block of Washington Street for a report of an accident involving a car and a pedestrian.

A 2018 Honda being operated by James E. Mills of Watertown, NY was traveling south on Washington St. with the right of way. A pedestrian, John M. Armstrong of Watertown, NY, was crossing Washington St. in or near the crosswalk from the Academy St. side towards Mullin St. when he walked in front of the vehicle and was struck.

Guilfoyle Ambulance and Watertown Fire Department personnel treated the pedestrian who was transported to Samaritan Medical Center, then later to Upstate Medical Hospital in Syracuse by ambulance.

At this time, the investigation shows Mr. Armstrong did not stop for a red light. Witnesses have

confirmed the traffic light was green for Washington St. traffic. In addition to the poor weather

conditions, Mr. Armstrong was wearing dark colored clothing.

