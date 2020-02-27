Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – A 68-year-old man was struck by a vehicle in Watertown last night.

At approximately 7:24pm on February 26, police officers were called to the 400 block of Washington Street for a report of an accident involving a car and a pedestrian.

The driver of a 2018 Honda was traveling south on Washington St. with the right of way. A 68-year-old male pedestrian was crossing Washington St. in or near the crosswalk from the Academy St. side towards Mullin St. when he walked in front of the vehicle and was struck.

Guilfoyle Ambulance and Watertown Fire Department personnel treated the motorist who was transported to Samaritan Medical Center, then later to Upstate Medical Hospital in Syracuse by ambulance.

According to a release from the City of Watertown Police Department, he is currently listed in critical but stable condition. The investigation presently shows the pedestrian did not stop for a red light. Witnesses confirmed to police that the traffic light was green for Washington St. traffic.

In addition to the poor weather conditions, the male was also wearing dark colored clothing, making it difficult to be seen.

Anyone with additional information on the accident is encouraged to call the City of Watertown Police Department at 315-782-2233.

