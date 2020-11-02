Perch River Wildlife Management Area marks completion of 3-year wetland enhancement project

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A project at the Perch River Wildlife Management Area is celebrating its completion.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has announced the completion of wetland habitat enhancements at the Perch River Wildlife Management Area. The announcement made on October 30, marked completion of a three-year construction project.

The Perch River Wildlife Management area is located in Jefferson County, and consists of nearly 8,000 acres of wetland and open water habitats. Specific habitat locations include the towns of Brownville, Orleans and Pamelia. Additionally, the WMA is a designated bird conservation area.

According to DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos, the project installed water control structures and “critical” habitat improvements. These additions will aim to benefit migratory and resident wildlife and supported recreational opportunities.

“Critical improvements like those announced today at Perch River Wildlife Management Area are helping provide quality habitat for wildlife reproduction and survival, as well as new opportunities for wildlife-related recreation that bolsters local economies,” said Commissioner Seggos. “New York State is fortunate to have Perch River WMA and the hunting, trapping, birdwatching, and other outdoor activities it provides and we thank our partners at the State Office of General Services, local partners in Jefferson County, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for helping us improve this significant resource.”

The wetland enhancement project installed water control structures at the Upper and Lower Pools, and renovated an existing water control structure at the Stone Mills Pool.

Funding for the project primarily stemmed from the United States Fish and Wildlife Service Pittman-Robertson grant, which totaled in $4.8 million. Additionally $1.2 million was awarded from the New York State Environmental Protection fund, with assistance from the New York State Office of General Services.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.