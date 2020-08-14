Perch River Wildlife Management Area open house cancelled due to EEE

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Out of an abundance of caution, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has cancelled the open house at Perch River Wildlife Management Area.

DEC announced on August 14 that due to the Department of Health’s recent discovery of Eastern Equine Encephalitis, it is a public health concern.

EEE is carried by mosquitoes and transferable to animals and people. DOH plans to spray for mosquito control in that area of Jefferson County.

DEC’s Perch River WMA open house was scheduled Saturday, August 15 through August 30, 2020.

According to the department, open houses in St. Lawrence County will continue as scheduled. Upper and Lower Lakes and Wilson Hill WMAs, including the posted Wetland Restricted and Refuge areas, will be open to visitors from sunrise to sunset August 15 through 30.

