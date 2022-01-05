NEW YORK (WWTI) — ALDI in cooperation with Pet Brands Products, LLC, has voluntarily recalled two of their pet food products.

According to the United States Food and Drug Administration, Pure Being Cat Advent Calendars and Pure Being Dog Advent Calendars are included in the recall. The products are being recalled as a precautionary measure due to a potential choking hazard.

The recall comes after a small number of customer complaints prompted a discussion with the supplier. ALDI then immediately removed the affected products from stores.

The affected products are:

Product Name Package

Description/Size UPC Code Best If Used By Pure Being Cat Advent

Calendar 5.15 oz Box 4099100267754 All Pure Being Dog Advent

Calendar 5.15 oz Box 4099100267747 All

No other products are affected by this recall. More information can be found on the FDA website.