Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine arrives in St. Lawrence County, 2nd shipment to arrive in less than 3 weeks

St. Lawrence Health System’s Associate Chief Medical Officer and St. Lawrence County Board of Health President Andrew Williams, MD, FACP, receives the first Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine administered at Canton-Potsdam Hospital. CPH Director of Nursing Education Amy Nugent injects him with the shot. (photo: St.Lawrence Health System)

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — As COVID-19 vaccines are being distributed across the United States, healthcare systems in the North Country have received some of the first doses.

St. Lawrence Health System announced this week that they have received an initial shipment of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines, that are now being distributed to priority healthcare workers in the North County.

According to SLHS, they will be vaccinating their clinical staff members in hospitals throughout the systems including Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Gouverneur Hospital and Massena Hospital. The Health System will also help to vaccinate other hospital facilities in the North Country in accordance with government guidelies.

Included in Operation Warp Speed, the North Country was set to receive 3,700 of the first 85,00 COVID-19 vaccines in the initial nationwide shipment. The second half of the doses is expected to arrive in the North Country in less than three weeks.

On December 15, SLHS Associate Chief Medical Officer and St. Lawrence County Board of Health President Andrew Williams was the first staff member to recieve the COVID-19 vaccine. Dr. Williams stated that the vaccine is a step forward.

“This vaccine is a ray of light. Hopefully the introduction of the vaccine will represent the beginning of the end of the pandemic,” Dr. Williams said. “I look forward to it being administered throughout the community. It is so important for North Country residents to receive the shots to protect themselves, their family, and the community.”

Additionally Chief Administrative Officer Jeremy Slaga commented on the vaccine distribution.

“The New York State Department of Health has directed all hospitals and health systems to follow their Guidance for Prioritization of Healthcare Personnel in Hospitals for COVID-19 Vaccination during the initial roll-out of the program based on a limited vaccine supply. Hospitals and health systems must be prepared for an initial supply of vaccine that will not cover the entire healthcare workforce at once,” stated Slaga. “Healthcare hospital personnel are designated a top priority because of their exposure to the virus and their critical role of keeping hospitals functioning.”

the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine was approved for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration on December 11. The vaccine is currently being administered in New York State’s phase one distribution plan.

Pfizer-BioNTech has reported that the vaccine may not protect everyone against COVID-19, and is currently approved for individuals 16 years of age or older.

