Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine available to Samaritan Medical Center staff, travel to Plattsburgh required

A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a “Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine” sticker and a medical syringe in front of displayed Pfizer logo in this illustration taken, October 30, 2020. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo)

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — With first shipments of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine being distributed across New York State, healthcare workers in the North Country are set to have access.

Samaritan Medical Center confirmed Tuesday that their healthcare workers will have access to the first round of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.

However, the Center did not receive the vaccine directly and are planning on sending staff volunteers to Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh, N.Y. Those wishing to receive the vaccine are being asked by SMC to register beforehand.

According to Samaritan Medical Center’s Director of Communication and Public Relations Leslie DiStefano, some staff members have already been solicited to travel to CVPH, and she expects some “definitely will” receive the vaccine.

DiStefano added that SMC is continuing to await confirmed details regarding specifics.

Additionally, DiStefano shared that SMC is “awaiting final word that [they] are receiving the Moderna vaccine next week.” If Samaritan receives this confirmation, 1,200 doses will be available, focusing on priority health care workers.

All details regarding Samaritan Medical Center receiving the Moderna vaccine remain tentative at this time.

