‘Phantoms in the Park’ returning to Canton this Halloween

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The village of Canton is going to get a little spooky this Halloween.

The Canton Chamber of Commerce has announced details for the annual Phantoms in the Park,” its village-wide Halloween celebration. This year the event will take place on October 30 in the Village Park.

Beginning at 11 a.m., Phantoms in the Park will start with a costume contest, immediately followed by a trick-or-treat parade to downtown businesses. Categories for the contest include scariest, most original, funniest, most patriotic, cutest, most creative use of recycled materials and “families at phantoms.” Prizes will be awarded.

Additionally, businesses are invited to decorate their storefront for the event’s Halloween decorating contest. Voting for the favorite storefront will take place during Phantoms in the Park and parade at noon. Ballets will be tallied up after the parade and the winning business will be announced by the Chamber of Commerce.

Businesses are also asked to be on the trick-or-treat parade list. To be on the list, call the Chamber at 315-386-8255. As many as 350 children are expected to attend this event.

Prior to the weekend, community members are invited to participate in “Make a Difference Day” on October 23. This annual event asks for volunteers to rake leaves, fix fences, paint playgrounds and additional improvements.

Due to COVID-19 volunteers will not be required to check-in at St. Lawrence University, but instead, participate by getting outside on October 23 and doing work throughout the village. Businesses are also being asked to donate rakes, paper leaf bags gloves or refreshments. Donations can be made by contacting the Canton Chamber at 315-386-8255.

Canton’s Phantoms in the Park will be held throughout the day on Saturday, October 30. A clean-up of the park will begin immediately after the event concludes.