LERAY, N.Y. (WWTI) — On May 24, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office arrested 23-year-old Davone Q. Glover following an incident at Calcium Primary School.

The Sheriff’s Office alleged that while Sheriff’s Deputies were performing a Standardized Field Sobriety Test on Glover, he prevented Detectives from obtaining a preliminary breath screening test.

Glover allegedly used “physical force” and struck Jefferson County Detective Maitland’s left hand which was holding the PBT. This caused the PBT to fall to the ground.

The incident around 10:30 p.m. in the Calcium Primary School parking lot.

As a result, Glover was arrested on the charge of Obstructing Governmental Administration in the Second Degree. He was also arrested on charges of Operating a Motor Vehicle with a BAC of .08%, Drinking While Intoxicated and Drinking Alcohol in a Motor Vehicle on a Highway

Glover was released and is set to appear in court at a later date.