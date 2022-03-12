LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Philadelphia man is facing felony charges after reportedly being involved with two juveniles.

According to a press release from the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, their deputies conducted a joint investigation with the Lowville Village Police Department after receiving a report of child abuse. The investigation revealed that 34-year-old Daniel A. Watson was involved with two juveniles from 2015 until 2021.

According to LCSO, during that time period, multiple incidents occurred in the town of Denmark and the village of Lowville. As a result of the investigation, Watson was charged with one count of Course of Sexual Conduct Against a Child, one count of Sexual Abuse in the First Degree, and one count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Watson was arraigned in the town of West Turin CAP Court and released on his own recognizance and orders of protection were issued on behalf of the victims. Lewis County CPS and the Child Advocacy Center of Northern New York assisted in the investigation.