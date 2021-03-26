Philadelphia Medical Center welcomes new provider following retirement of longtime nurse practitioner

PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WWTI) — Carthage Area Hospital’s Philadelphia Medical Center is welcoming a new provider after a longtime nurse practitioner announced her retirement from the health system.

According to CAH, Nurse Practitioner Dawn Scott is retiring after 23 years of caring for patients. Scott has been providing care at the center since July 2018, but has worked in the health care field in Northern New York since 1998.

Upon her leave in April 2021 from the Philadelphia Medical Center, Family Nurse Practitioner Karen Nevills will fill her role.

Nevills graduated from Jefferson Community College in 1980 with an A.A.S. in Nursing and the Nurse Practitioner Program at Community General in Syracuse in 1990. She has worked at South Jefferson Central School, the Cerebral Palsy Clinic in Watertown, Samaritan Medical Center and the infirmary at Cape Vincent Correctional Facility.

Prior to her most recent experience, working at the Carthage Middle School-Based Clinic, she worked for 16 years with Dr. John Poggi of North Country Oncology Hematology.

At the Philadelphia Center, she will now provide care to those patients aged five and above. She will help treat injuries, diagnose illnesses and long-term conditions, provide regular check-ups and offer hospital and outpatient care referrals.