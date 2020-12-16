Philadelphia Primary School staff member tests positive for coronavirus

PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Indian River Central School District has provided an update regarding a positive COVID-19 case.
Indian River Central School District Superintendent Mary Anne Dobmeier announced to the community on Wednesday afternoon that a staff member at Philadelphia Primary School tested positive for the coronavirus. This is following confirmation from Jefferson County Department of Public Health.
According to Dobmeier, the District is working alongside Public Health to perform contact tracing.
Additionally Dobmeier shared that those who have been in contact with the staff member will be contacted by District nursing staff or Jefferson County Public Health.
As of December 16, 24 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed within the Indian River Central School District.
