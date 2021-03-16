PHOTOS: City of Watertown Fallen Firefighter Peyton Morse makes final journey home

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The body of Fallen Firefighter Peyton Morse was escorted home to the North Country on Monday.

Firefighters, law enforcement, community and family member from across the state stood in honor as a procession traveled up I-81 from Binghamton to Watertown.

Below are photos from fire departments across the state who participated in Monday’s procession.

Watch ABC50’s full coverage in the player below:

Calling hours for Morse will be held on Thursday, March 18, 2021 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Clayton, New York. Funeral services will take place the following day on March 19 at 11 a.m., also at St. Mary’s Catholic Church.