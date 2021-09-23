PHOTOS: Double rainbow blankets North Country on 2nd day of fall

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The sky put on a show this morning in the North Country.

Specifically, in Jefferson County, many residents woke up for work, school, or for their morning coffee to see a vibrant display of pinks, oranges, yellows and blues as the sun rose on the second day of autumn.



(WWTI/ Isabella Colello)

But as the sun rose in the east, nature was demonstrating more of its abilities. Stretching from the shores of Lake Ontario to inner Watertown, for about 20 minutes, many residents saw a brilliant double rainbow. See photos below.





(WWTI/ Isabella Colello

Combine with the striking sunrise, this morning’s show may be a prediction of the weather to come on Thursday. Meteorologists are forecasting potential showers and thunderstorms as a weather system moves up the state.

You know what they say…. “red sky in the morning, sailor’s warning.”