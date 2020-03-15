PHOTOS: Empty shelves at Evans Mills Walmart show reality of shortage of goods

EVANS MILLS, N.Y. (WWTI) – Empty shelves at the Walmart in Evans Mills showcase the reality of the shortage of goods affecting the North Country right now.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, retailers across the country are selling out of products like water, eggs, toilet paper, baby wipes, hand sanitizer, hand soap, bread and some groceries.
People have been purchasing these items in mass quantities, making the shortage even greater. Some retailers have placed a limit on the number of certain items that can be purchased per customer.
Here are some images taken on March 15 at the Walmart in Evans Mills:
Walmart is usually open 24 hours per day, with the exception of some holidays. The store cut its hours in an effort to stock products and sanitize stores. As of March 15, stores are open from 6am-11pm until further notice.
