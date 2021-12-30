WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Healthcare workers in the North Country were paid a visit by Governor Kathy Hochul on Wednesday.

During a tour of the region on December 29, Gov. Hochul made stops at both Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown and Canton-Potsdam Hospital in Potsdam.

While visiting, she thanked healthcare workers and met with hospital leaders. Photos from her visits to both hospitals are featured below.

December 29, 2021 – Watertown – Governor Kathy Hochul greets and thanks frontline healthcare workers at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown Wednesday morning December 29, 2021. (Kevin P. Coughlin / Office of Governor Kathy Hochul)

Governor Kathy Hochul with healthcare and St Lawrence County leaders.

Governor Kathy Hochul meets with David Acker, CEO St. Lawrence Health Systems.

Also during her tour of the North Country, she visited Clinton Community College in Plattsburgh to see the state-run pop-up vaccination site and hold a press conference regarding COVID-19.

“As we approach the New Year it is vitally important that we don’t let our guard down in our fight against the pandemic,” Governor Hochul said during her visit. “Let’s make it our collective New Year’s resolution to leave COVID in the past. We have the tools and we know what works – mask up, get vaccinated, get boosted, and exercise caution in large gatherings, especially this weekend.”

On December 29, 362,594 COVID-19 cases were reported across the state, with its seven-day positivity rate at 14.61%. The North Country continued to have the lowest rate in the state on Wednesday, standing at 7.19%.

Gov. Hochul’s visits to both Samaritan Medical Center and Canton-Potsdam hospital were not open to the media. All photos were provided by the Governor’s Office.