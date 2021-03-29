PHOTOS: Multi-vehicle crash flips Watertown Police vehicle

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A multi-vehicle crash in Watertown lead to the overturn of City of Watertown Police vehicle.

According to witnesses at the incident, a City of Watertown Police patrol car was traveling down Arsenal Street, towards Watertown’s Public Square, with its lights on when it was struck by an additional vehicle.

The crash flipped the Watertown Police vehicle, then trapping the driver. The incident occurred at approximately 2:30 p.m. on March 29, 2021.

Photos are included in the gallery below:







The Watertown Police officer and driver of the other vehicle are yet to be identified. The City of Watertown Police Officer was removed from the vehicle by members of the City of Watertown Fire Department.

Assisting on the scene were the City of Watertown Police, City of Watertown Fire Department, Guilfoyle Ambulance and Town of Watertown Fire and Rescue.