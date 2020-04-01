Photos: North Country businesses, schools come together to help protect local healthcare workers

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Local manufacturing companies, educational institutions and architects assembled face shields for Samaritan Medical Center healthcare workers yesterday at Jefferson-Lewis BOCES.

Elizabeth Fipps, Vice President of Samaritan Medical Center Foundation and Community Services, said the experience and outreach has really been an amazing show of community spirit and partnership. “It’s just been amazing to watch this process unfold,” she said.

The hospital is reaching out to local partners and businesses that can help provide the important protective equipment needed for medical staff during the nationwide shortage. New York Air Brake is working on prototypes for face shields. There are two different types in addition to the ones being made by local schools.

Northern Glass has been cutting the face shields and 3D printers are producing the actual head piece for the shields.

Ian Hill and Linda Petrie of Northern Glass assemble face shields for healthcare workers

Knowlton Technologies in Watertown is in the design phase of making masks and gowns for local healthcare workers. Architects from BCA Architects & Engineers put together face shields, ensuring they are of consistent quality and can be used by healthcare workers.

Mari Cecil, Senior Principal at BCA Architects & Engineers, said she has friends and family working in the medical field and the idea that they wouldn’t have the equipment they need to protect themselves and their families bothered her. She began to reach out and bring more partners together for the project.

Mari Cecil of BCA Architects & Engineers, Elizabeth Fipps of Samaritan Medical Center Foundation and Community Services and Elijah Anderson of Samaritan Medical Center Public Relations review the process as face shields are assembled at Jefferson-Lewis BOCES

“We are all trying to do our part to keep our community safe, from outfitting our healthcare workers with needed safety equipment, to social distancing and using proper hygiene. All of these actions will help flatten the curve and keep the North Country safer,” said Elizabeth Fipps.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.