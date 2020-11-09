PHOTOS: Rainbow Motel in Watertown burns to the ground in structure fire

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Watertown City Police responded to a call at the Rainbow Motel around 1pm on Monday, November 9, 2020.

Reports stated that the Rainbow Motel on NY-12 was burning following an ignited structure fire. Within an hour the fire had burned over half of the building to the ground.

According to Jefferson County Office of Fire and and Emergency Management Director Joseph Plummer, the fire stemmed from an unknown cause, and an investigation will take place in the coming days.











Additionally, Plummer stated that 13 of the 28 rooms in the Motel were occupied and EMS services is working to ensure that all are accounted for.

Plummer also stated that the office of the Rainbow Hotel was salvaged, and the owner was able to retrieve his belongings. The rest of the building and its contents are either destroyed or will have severe damage

Assisting on the scene were fire and EMS crews from across the North Country including Glen Park Fire Department, North Pole Fire Company, Watertown City Fire Department, Guilfoyle Ambulance, Pamelia Fire Department and Three Mile Bay Fire Department.

