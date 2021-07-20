PHOTOS: Smoke from Canadian wildfires cloud North Country skies

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Although the humidity remains high in the North Country, that does not fully account for the layer of haze over the skies in the region.

According to local weather experts, the bulk of the hazy view is due to smoke wildfires in Canada.

This was confirmed by AirNow which reported a smoke plume across the majority of New York, west of the Adirondack Mountains, and many of the states bordering the Great Lakes.

A screenshot of the live map can be viewed below:

Credit: AirNow.gov



Smoke from Canadian wildfires impact the North Country: Public Square, Watertown, New York, July 20, 2021 (WWTI/ Isabella Colello)

Smoke from the Western U.S. and Canada is causing periods of reduced visibility across the northern half of the country, including Western and North Central NY. Smoke will continue over the region through Wednesday morning, before a cold front helps push the smoke east. pic.twitter.com/4c5kS5hUjr — NWS Buffalo (@NWSBUFFALO) July 20, 2021

However, these hazy skies are expected to diminish in the North Country throughout the week as a cold front Tuesday night and early Wednesday will clear most of the smoke out of the sky come midweek.