WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – A section of St. Anthony’s Church on Arsenal Street in Watertown was damaged after a fire broke out late Friday night.

The Watertown Fire Department was called to the scene just before 11:00 p.m. where crews found the Mount Carmel Pavilion located in the back of the church burning. The church and building were reportedly empty at the time and crews were able to quickly contain the flames.

















No injuries were reported. However, there is significant damage to the back of the building and roof, according to Watertown Fire Battalion Chief Andrew Denney.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time. Watertown Police, Guilfoyle Ambulance, Fort Drum Fire, Watertown DPW, and Water Department also responded to this fire.