PHOTOS: THEODORE TOO passes Singer Castle on St. Lawrence River

CHIPPEWA BAY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The iconic children’s show themed tug boat continued to make its way up the St. Lawrence River on Monday morning.
The THEODORE TOO Tugboat passed by Singer Castle on the St. Lawrence River early on July 12. This was after the boat departed Brockville, Ontario at 6:30 a.m.
This was one of the only opportunities for local residents to see the boat near the American mainland as THEODORE will no longer travel the main channel.
THEODORE TOO’s final destination is Hamilton, Ontario, where he is expected to arrive later this week.