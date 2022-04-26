FISHKILL, N.Y. (WWTI) — The New York Lottery announced that one top-prize winning ticket was sold for the April 21 PICK 10 drawing.

According to the NY Lottery, the ticket was purchased at the Smokes 4 Less located at 982 Mull Street Unit 9 in Fishkill. The winning numbers of the drawing were 1-3-5-6-7-15-20-22-28-29-30-34-42-52-58-66-72-76-77-80.

To play, individuals choose ten numbers from 1 to 80. To win the Pick 10 jackpot, individuals must match the ten numbers on their ticket to ten of the winning twenty numbers drawn.

Drawing for the game takes place every day at 8:30 p.m. Residents can purchase their tickets until 8 p.m. the night of the drawing. More information can be found on the NY Lottery website.