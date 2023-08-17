(WSYR-TV) — It’s almost the beginning of fall, which means apple season is approaching. Are you looking for fresh apples for your homemade apple pie or a sweet fall snack?

Below is a list of apple orchards around Central New York that have a variety of apples to choose from and lots of other sweet treats, games and more.

If you’re looking for a go-to spot for apple picking, there’s lots of locations to choose from. That’s why NewsChannel 9 put together a map of local apple orchards in Central New York that you can put on your bucket list for this fall.

Apple Orchards in CNY

Onondaga County

  • Clisson Farms
  • Abbott Farms
  • Emmi Farms
  • Adams Acres Farm
  • Beak and Skiff Apple Orchards
  • Deer Run Farms
  • O’Neill’s Orchard
  • Navarino Orchard
  • Rocking Horse Farm
  • Woznica Orchards

Jefferson County

  • Burrville Cider Mill Inc

Madison County

  • Critz Farms

Oneida County

  • North Star Orchards
  • Windy Hill Orchard and Farm Market

Cayuga County

  • Ontario Orchards Farm
  • Grisamore Farms
  • Owen Orchards

Oswego County

  • Fruit Valley Orchard
  • Appledale Orchards
  • Behling Orchards
  • Maple Help Stock Farms

Tompkins County

  • Indian Creek Farm
  • Littletree Orchards
  • Hoffmire Farms Co

St. Lawrence County

  • Fobare’s Fruits
  • Goodwin’s Orchard
  • Parishville Center Orchard
  • Applewood Orchards
  • Kaneb Orchards

Lewis County

  • Owl’s Landing Farm
  • Denmark Gardens Orchard

Did we miss your favorite orchard that offers apple picking? Let us know!

If there is another orchard in Central New York offering U-Pick please email the name, location, website and other information to our digital team, here.