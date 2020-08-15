Pla Mor Lanes awaiting state reopening guidance for fall bowling leagues

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — As bowling lanes will begin to reopen throughout New York State this week, Pla Mor Lanes is waiting for further guidance.

Pla Mor Lanes in Watertown closed its doors on March 13 following New York State COVID-19 restrictions on bars and restaurants.

Since then, the bowling alley has added hand sanitizer stations, proper sanitation and HVAC filtration. The business even opened their kitchen allowing customers to order their favorite menu items for takeout services.

However, according to owner Shane Leween, operating at half capacity raises many questions.

Because the bowling alley relies heavily on their loyal bowling leagues to support business September through April, hours and days for open bowling could change substantially. Leween stated that bowling leagues will most likely be split up due to the half capacity restrictions.

Although facing uncertainty, Leween voiced his excitement about getting players back to the lanes.

“I am really excited to get back at it. This is what we do, this is our livelihood,” said Leween. “It’ll be nice to get back to normal for us; hearing the balls and pins crash around, and checking in with our people.”

Further guidance for bowling alley’s is set to be released for August 17, and Pla Mor Lanes will announce their official reopening date following.

