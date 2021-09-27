Places to pick the perfect pumpkin in Jefferson County

NORTH COUNTRY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The leaves are finally beginning to change color as we transition into the fall season in the North Country. The cooler weather comes with great ways to celebrate the season, which obviously includes pumpkin carving.

Below is a list of different pumpkin patches in Jefferson County where North Country residents can find their perfect pumpkin this season.

Elmer Creek Farm in Carthage allows residents to come and pick their pumpkins between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. every weekend during the season. There is also a farm store where visitors can purchase locally grown products.

Old McDonald’s Farm in Sackets Harbor not only has hundreds of pumpkins to choose from but also features over 200 animals, hayrides, and corn mazes. The farm is open Wednesday through Sunday for the public to come and enjoy all the fall festivities it has to offer.

North Branch Farms in Belleville is another option for pumpkin picking this season. The farm’s vegetable stand is open from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. every day. The farm sells large pumpkins for $6, medium pumpkins for $4, and small pumpkins for $3. The business updates visitors on when they can come to pick pumpkins on their Facebook page.

Residents should also keep an eye out for the dozens of stands selling pumpkins throughout the county, right on the side of the street.