Planet Fitness to close temporarily in response to Governor Cuomo’s announcement

WATERTOWN, N.Y (WWTI) – Local branches of Planet Fitness will be temporarily closed in response to Governor Cuomo’s announcement earlier today regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Governor Cuomo announced earlier that all non-essential businesses including, restaurants and bars would have to restrict food orders to take-out only while gyms, movie theaters, and casinos would have to close until further notice as of March 16 at 8pm.

Becky Zirlen, a Senior Public Relations Manager for Planet Fitness, stated, “In response to the New York Governor’s mandated containment effort and out of an abundance of caution for the health of our members, team members and neighbors, Planet Fitness locations in New York will be temporarily closed, effective Monday, March 16 at 8pm. We continue to monitor the situation closely and will reopen as soon as permitted.”

