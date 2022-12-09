WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Plans have evolved for Jefferson Community College’s new space in downtown Watertown.

The entrepreneurship education space, set to be located in the historic building at 124-136 Franklin Street, will be named “NEST. This is an acronym for Neighbors, Entrepreneurs, Study and Teach, according to JCC officials.

Officials added that NEST also references JCC’s mascot, an eagle in a military cannoneer uniform. The logo will share the main colors of JCC’s branding, as well as a representational eagle’s nest in the circles surrounding the “N.”

The announcement regarding the new facility was made during a JCC Board of Trustees meeting on December 7 and following feedback from faculty, staff and the community on proposed concepts.

“It is exciting to see this project developing with community and partner input,” Associate Vice President of Strategic Initiatives Dr. Megan A. Stadler said in a press release. “We are steadily moving forward, and today’s announcement is a significant milestone in our progress.”

JCC’s project is currently working with the Neighbors of Watertown to renovate and repurpose the building on Franklin street. Funding for the project is stemming from a $2.5 million grant from New York State and Empire State Development for the Downtown Revitalization Initiative.

Officials added in the press release that once the facility is complete, the Watertown Small Business Development Center will move from JCC’s campus to the NEST and be led by the Regional Director Kiah A. Sugrue.

JCC Administrator in Charge Dr. Daniel Dupee, II also commented on the facility and shared his excitement for the opportunities it will bring.

“It is exciting to watch the transformation taking place in downtown Watertown, particularly over the last few months,” Dr. Duppee shared. “I am looking forward to the NEST’s opening and the opportunities it will provide – not only for budding entrepreneurs but also for those who want to be at the forefront of the revitalization as a member of our co-working space.”

The renovation is expected to be complete in later 2023.