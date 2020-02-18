Plastic bag ban starts March 1, local stores making changes

WATERTOWN, N.Y. – The Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos announced the release of final regulations to implement the New York State Plastic Bag Waste Reduction Act, that goes into effect on March 1 of this year.

The Walmart Supercenter in Watertown will be offering paper bags at no extra charge after March 1, as well as the option to purchase reusable bags for $.99 each. Price Chopper in Watertown will be selling reusable bags of various sizes, styles and prices. They will also be offering paper bags as an alternative to reusable bags for $.05 per bag.

After a sixty day public comment period and hearing, where the DEC received approximately 2,500 comments from stakeholders and communities, the final regulations will be published into the State Register on February 26, 2020. The Act was also revised after being released on November 27, 2019, to include minor refinements to the main objective of the new Act.

The DEC will continue to focus its outreach and education efforts to ensure a smooth transition for consumers and retailers, with enforcement to follow in the coming months.

Commissioner Seggos said, “New York continues to be a national leader on environmental issues, and the plastic bag ban is the latest in a series of actions Governor Cuomo has directed to preserve our air, land, and waters for future generations. DEC is proud to be at the forefront of these efforts and will continue to work to develop solutions to combat climate change and protect the environment and we continue to encourage New Yorkers to BYOBagNY and bring their own reusable bags wherever and whenever they shop.”

DEC is undertaking a statewide public awareness campaign-BYOBagNY-to educate consumers and affected businesses about the law. As part of this effort, DEC is distributing more than 270,000 reusable bags with a focus on low- and moderate-income income communities.

