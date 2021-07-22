Plattsburg man impersonated police as an attempt to enter woman’s home

PLATTSBURG, N.Y. — State Police responded to a report of harassment on Dormitory Drive in Plattsburg on July 21.

Following an investigation, police discovered that 52-year-old Michael R. Furno of Plattsburgh, harassed the victim by knocking on her front door and announcing himself as a police officer in an attempt to gain access into her home.

He was charged with Criminal Impersonation in the First Degree, Criminal Trespass of the Second Degree, and Harassment in the Second Degree. An order of protection was also issued.

Furno was arraigned in the Plattsburgh Town Court and placed on pre-trial release.